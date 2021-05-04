Kano loses 12 lives, N17.6m property in April — Fire Service

May 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Fire Service says 12 were lost and property worth 17.6 million were destroyed in fire incidents recorded in the state in April.

Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the Service, gave the figures in a on Tuesday in Kano.

He, however, said that scores of and property worth 423 million were saved the period under review.

“The Service responded to 73 rescue calls and 14 false alarms residents of the state,” he added.

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents to road accidents, careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances.

He advised residents to always drive with caution and handle fire with care to outbreaks. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,