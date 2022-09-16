Kano Lawmaker urges schools to intensify teaching of entrepreneurship skills

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Rep Sha’aban Sharada (APC-Kano) has urged secondary schools to intensify teaching of entrepreneurship skills to students to inculcate the spirit of self-reliance and capacity to develop the country.

Sharada, who represents Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, made the call at the grand opening and maiden symposium of Enthused Entrepreneurship Secondary school on Thursday in Kano.

He said that entrepreneurship potential should be identified, and nurtured in secondary schools to produce an independent generation ingrained with the capacity to develop the country.

“it is unfortunate that the importance of developing a creative mindset among young people was neglected, devoid of giving the paramount importance it deserved.

“The challenge facing the world today is to make education meaningful and more

inclusive to this set of young people around the globe,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the current educational system in Nigeria focused on rote learning, hence did not actively encourage students to think on their own and prepare them to take on potential

responsibilities in their endeavours.

“By now we all understand the reality that entrepreneurial potential should be identified, evaluated and developed at the secondary school level.

“The emergence of Enthuse Entrepreneurship Secondary School is apt and timely, given how elementary entrepreneurship and leadership with conventional school subjects were conveniently blended,” he said.

The lawmaker pledged to sponsor the 10 Best students from Kano municipal to study in the Enthused Entrepreneurship School under the Sha’aban Sharada Scholarship Programme.

The grand opening and maiden annual symposium has the theme: “Institutionalising skills-based learning as the cornerstone for nurturing, competence, character, and self-reliance in the information age.

The event was graced with members of academia, government functionaries, and key personalities from various walks of life.(NAN)

