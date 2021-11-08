Kano lawmaker sponsors 20 female orphans for NCE Programme

Muhammad Ali, a member representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency in Kano State, has sponsored 20 female orphans from his constituency to undergo a National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme.The lawmaker gave the sponsorship through his foundation, “Engineer Ali Wudil Foundation”, according to Alhaji Baffa Wudil, chairman of the foundation, at a ceremony to distribute admission letters to the beneficiaries on Monday, in Garko.

He said that all the beneficiaries were from Garko Local Government Area of the state.Wudil also presented the receipts for their registration, together with some writing materials to ease their learning.“We were able to secure admission at the National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna, for 20 female orphans. We have fully paid for their registration, to enable them further their education.“Apart from this, we have another set of 40 orphans presently in nursery and primary schools, which the foundation is also sponsoring.“

This is part of our efforts to encourage girl-child education in our communities and the state in general.”We also have another set of female students that have been sponsored to study at the School of Health Technology, Kano. We secured the admission for them, while we are also paying their school fees and other needs,” he said.The chairman further revealed that the foundation was also providing 50 per cent scholarship for 12 students studying at the Islamic University, Niger Republic.Alhaji Tijjani Garko, the Chairman Screening Committee, while commending the foundation, called on the beneficiaries to make proper use of the opportunity.“

Girl-child education is very important, especially that the beneficiaries are orphans,” he said, while calling on wealthy individuals to emulate the lawmaker in the development of the education sector in general.The NTI Coordinator for the programme, Alhaji Muntari Yunusa, called on the students to use the opportunity given to them by being dedicated to their studies.Alhaji Abdulkadir Iro, a guardian of one of the beneficiaries, commended the foundation for the invaluable gesture, assuring that they would do everything possible to ensure that the girls made proper use of the opportunity. (NAN)

