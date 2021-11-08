Kano lawmaker sponsors 20 female orphans for NCE Programme

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Muhammad Ali, a member representing Wudil/Garko Federal Constituency in Kano State, has 20 female orphans his constituency to undergo a National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme.The lawmaker gave the sponsorship through his foundation, “Engineer Ali Wudil Foundation”, according to Alhaji Baffa Wudil, chairman of the foundation, at a ceremony to distribute admission letters to the on Monday, in Garko.

He said that all the were Garko Government Area of the state.Wudil also presented the receipts for their registration, together with some writing materials to ease their learning.“We were able to secure admission at the National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna, for 20 female orphans. We have fully paid for their registration, to enable them further their education.“Apart this, we have another set of 40 orphans presently in nursery and primary schools, which the is also sponsoring.“

This is part of our efforts to encourage girl- education in our communities and the state in general.”We also have another set of female students that have been to study at the School of Health Technology, Kano. We secured the admission for them, while we are also paying their school fees and other needs,” he said.The chairman further revealed was also providing 50 per cent scholarship for 12 students studying at the Islamic University, Niger Republic.Alhaji Tijjani Garko, the Chairman Screening Committee, while commending the foundation, called on the to make proper use of the opportunity.“

Girl- education is very important, especially that the are orphans,” he said, while calling on wealthy individuals to emulate the lawmaker in the development of the education sector in general.The NTI Coordinator for the programme, Alhaji Muntari Yunusa, called students to use the opportunity given to them by being dedicated to their studies.Alhaji Abdulkadir Iro, a guardian  of one of the beneficiaries, commended the for the invaluable gesture, assuring that they would do everything possible to ensure girls made proper use of the opportunity. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,