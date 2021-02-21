Kano lawmaker lures party leaders with 111 cars

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

No fewer than 111 APC leaders and caucus members from three local government areas of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu Federal Constituency have benefited from Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s Special Support Package.

According to him, the Special Empowerment Program was to acknowledge party leaders’ support which led to the victory in the 2019 general elections and recently, the APC’s victory in last year’s Kano State Local Government election.

The event, tagged AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP) was held at his Constituency office on Saturday.

Mahmud Gaya added that the Special Support Package marks another milestone especially to their great party, APC leaders, caucus leaders and caucus members for their unflinching support to him in addressing constituents’ problems.

He enumerated achievements made so far, since the inauguration of the 9th national assembly’s, empowerment in areas such as infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and adequate welfarism of constituents among others.

In his efforts toward re-positioning educational sector in the constituency, the Lawmaker said, he was able to construct 3 blocks of classrooms each in 23 out 30 wards in the constituency, all waiting commissioning, saying 12 red brick of 3 blocks of classrooms at various wards at the cost of N193m, while 11 normal blocks of 3 classrooms cost N156.7m totalling N349,756,000.

Gaya said that financial assistance has also been granted to students to settle tuition fees for those in higher institutions of leaning just as he paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students who sat for either NECO or WAEC examinations across the three local government areas. He also purchased and distributed hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The importance of supporting women, he said, cannot be over emphasized as they play a multidimensional role in today’s economy. He gave top priority to Women Economic Empowerment to at least 1500 women who received N20,000 each as a start off capital across three local government areas totaling N30,000,000. Also he trained 500 women on modern goat rearing with N20,000 as start off capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000.

“N14m has been disbursed to 600 women after undergoing three days training and capacity building workshop on poultry production and management. Hundreds of sewing machine, hundreds of water pump machines have been distributed to many people as well.”

Abdullahi Gaya further explained that 111 caucus members received N50,000 each, totaling N3,750,000, local government party chairmen received vehicles each , while three hundreds items to be shared also; while each local government area will receive 30 sewing machines ,30 water pump machines, 30 saloon kits, 10 bicycles, and three motorcycles all totaling at N15 million.

The Majority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Alhasan Ado Doguwa said they are proud to identify with Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s welfare policy of the constituency and tjat he has always proved himself as humanist politician.

The Lawmaker, also presented Vehicles (of) AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP) donated to the three party chairmen of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu local government areas.