Kano lawmaker, Gaya’s bumper empowerment of constituents – A clarification

By Abba Dukawa

Last Saturday marked another great milestone particularly for APC leaders,caucus leaders, caucus member of the Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency as their member in the House of Representatives,Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya caught APC party leaders of the constituency unaware with his Special Empowerment Package

He said the gesture became necessary considering their unflinching support rendered to him in addressing constituents’ problems and also to appreciate their support in ensuring APC emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections and recently Kano State Local Government election, stating that they in deed deserve the ” AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP)”.

At the event, the federal lawmaker highlighted some of the numerous achievements since inauguration of the 9th national assembly.The quality representation has touched the lives of many especially the downtrodden who have benefited from various economic empowerment, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and among other programmes.

Since the inauguration of the current national asembly, the legislator was able to execute various empowerment programs toward enhancing the well being of the constituents with special attention to women due to their role in the family and society .

Going by his top priority which is ensuring women economic development, over 1,500 women received N20,000 each as a startup capital across three local government areas totaling N30,000,000. Mr Gaya also trained 500 women in modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start up capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000. So far, N14m has been disbursed to 60 0 women after undergoing three days training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management. Hundred of sewing machines, hundreds of water bump machines have been distributed to many people as well.

Constructing 23 motorized boreholes with overhead water tanks at various wards of the constituency at the cost of N437, 000, 000. Toward strengthening the security of lives and properties 163 solar street lights provided across the constituency at the cost of N140,400,000. While substantial among of funds provided towards rehabilitating many healthcare facilities across the three local government areas.

Through the Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya Educational Support programme the versatile politician was able to improve the constituency education sector by constructing 3 block of classrooms in 23 out 30 wards in the constituency all awaiting commissioning. Others include; 12 red brick of 3 Block of classrooms at various wards at the cost of N193m while 11 normal block of 3 classroom cost N156.7m totaling N349,756,000 within the 9th assembly.

He also paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students sitting for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas.As well, he purchased and distributed hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates. .

Meanwhile, items distributed at the AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP), include cars each worth of N3m totaling N9m for the three chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu local government areas; N50,000 each to 111 caucus leaders and members totaling N5.550m. 30 sewing machines, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits and 30 bicycling and 3 motorcycle totalling N15m aimed at enhancing living standards of the constituents.

Definitely dissecting Hon Mahmud Gaya’s empowerment program in the 9th assembly in review proves that he has beenextra ordinary among his contemporaries .And constituents have commended the lawmaker for taking dividend of democracy to their door steps. They are saying the party is proud and happy to have such a member who displays commitment and sensitivity to the yearnings of their constituents.

He has a big dossier of constituency outreach that reflects his close touch with his constituents. He has utilized the opportunity given to him through projects he attracted to his constituency and his name is registered in the heart of his people. He is truly a representative of the people going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of his constituents.

In fact, it is worth elucidating that a banker turned parliamentarian has overcome all manner of obstacles ranged on his path. Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya was able to touch the lives of the people of his constituency, and Kano state at large in his years of legislative stewardship.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s promises are never taken for granted as they are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people. He is a politician with such clout and driving spirit coupled with extraordinary zeal, determination, and political sagacity to improved his constituent’s peoples.

He is a rare humanist politician whose actions are exceptional gifts that any society would crave to benefit from. He is a kind of politician that is defining and exhibiting what a humanist and

progressive politician should be

Dukawa wrote in from Kano can be reached at [email protected]

Editor: The article above was written as a rejoinder to clarify one of our earlier stories.