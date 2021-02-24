Kano lawmaker, Gaya’s bumper empowerment of constituents – A clarification

February 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Columns, Politics 0



..Items distributed at the AMG’s Special Support (SSP), include cars  each worth of N3m totaling N9m  for the three chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu  local government areas; N50,000 each to  111 caucus leaders and members  totaling N5.550m. 30  sewing  machines, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits and 30  bicycling and 3 motorcycle totalling   N15m aimed  at enhancing  living of  the  constituents. 
By Abba Dukawa
Last Saturday marked another  great milestone particularly  for  APC  leaders,caucus leaders,  caucus  member of the Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency as their member in the  House of Representatives,Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya caught  APC party leaders of the constituency unaware with his Special Empowerment .
He said the gesture  became necessary considering  their unflinching support rendered to him in addressing constituents’ problems and also  to  appreciate  their support  in  ensuring  APC emerged victorious in the and  recently Kano State Local Government election, stating that they  in deed deserve the ” AMG’s Special Support (SSP)”.
At the event, the federal lawmaker highlighted  some of the  numerous  achievements  since inauguration of the 9th national assembly.The quality representation  has touched   the lives of many especially the  downtrodden who have  benefited from  various economic empowerment, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and  among other programmes.
Since the inauguration of the  current national  asembly, the legislator  was  able to execute various empowerment programs toward enhancing the well being of the constituents with special attention to     due to their role in the family and society .
Going by his  top priority which is ensuring  economic development, over  1,500   received  N20,000 each as a startup capital across three local government areas totaling N30,000,000.  Mr Gaya also  trained  500 in modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start up capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000. So far, N14m has been disbursed to 0 women after undergoing three days training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry and Management. Hundred of sewing machines, hundreds of water bump machines have been distributed to many people as well.
Constructing 23 motorized boreholes with overhead water tanks at various wards of the constituency at the cost of N437, 000, 000. Toward strengthening the security of lives and properties 163 solar street lights provided  across the constituency at the cost of N140,400,000. While substantial among of provided   rehabilitating many healthcare facilities across the three local government areas.
Through the  Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya Educational Support    the versatile  politician was able to  improve the constituency education sector by  constructing  3 block of classrooms in  23  out 30 wards in the constituency all awaiting commissioning. Others include;  12 red brick of  3 Block of classrooms   at various wards at the  cost of  N193m while 11 normal block of 3 classroom cost N156.7m totaling N349,756,000 within the 9th assembly.
He also  paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students sitting for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas.As well, he  purchased and distributed hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates. .
Meanwhile, items distributed at the AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP), include cars  each worth of N3m totaling N9m  for the three chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu  local government areas; N50,000 each to  111 caucus leaders and members  totaling N5.550m. 30  sewing  machines, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits and 30  bicycling and 3 motorcycle totalling   N15m aimed  at enhancing  living of  the  constituents.
Definitely dissecting  Hon  Mahmud Gaya’s empowerment program in the 9th assembly in review  proves that he  has beenextra ordinary  among his contemporaries .And  constituents have  commended the lawmaker for taking dividend to their door steps.  They are saying the party is proud and happy to have such a member who displays commitment and sensitivity to the yearnings of their constituents.
He has a big dossier of constituency outreach that reflects his close touch with his constituents. He has utilized given to him through projects he attracted to his constituency and his name is registered in the heart of his people. He is truly a representative of the people going by the amount of work he was able to do for the overall benefit of his constituents.
In fact, it is  worth elucidating that a  banker turned parliamentarian has overcome all manner of obstacles ranged on his path.  Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya  was able to touch the lives of the people of his constituency, and  Kano state at large in his of legislative stewardship.
Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s   promises  are never taken for granted as they are astonishingly translated into action for the good of the people. He is a politician with such clout and driving spirit coupled with extraordinary zeal, determination, and political sagacity to improved his constituent’s peoples.
He    is   a rare humanist politician whose actions are exceptional gifts that any society would crave to benefit from. He is a  kind of politician that is defining and exhibiting what a humanist and
progressive politician should be
Dukawa wrote in from Kano can be reached at[email protected]
Editor: The article above was written as a rejoinder to clarify one of our earlier stories.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,