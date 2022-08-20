Kano-Katsina road project for delivery in 2022 — Minister

By Bosede Olufunmi

Federal Government says it will deliver phase one of the Kano-Katsina road reconstruction project before the end of this year.

The State Minister of Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub , disclosed on Saturday when he inspected the progress of the project, on Saturday in Kano.

He said the contract that was awarded in 2013, adding, the project was part of the success stories of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

El-Yakub said that the road was among several others roads, included in Sukuk, an initiative of the government to check critical roads and pay contractors their money in time.

“Buhari’s administration is working hard to complete all these road projects in 2023,” he said.

El-Yakub urged the contractors to construct the Yakasai -Badume bridge immediately after the raining season.(NAN)

