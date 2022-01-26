Kano Judiciary disposes 10,507 out of 28,550 cases in 2020/2021 legal year – CJ

The Kano State judiciary disposed 10, 5o7 out of the 28, 550 cases in the out gone 2020/2021 Legal Year, the Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir-Umar says.

Sagir-Umar made this known during a ceremony to mark the beginning of the 2021/2022 New Legal Year in Kano.

He said that the judiciary currently has 18,043 cases pending.

He said out of the cases received, 9,892 were on criminal cases.

Out of this, he said, 8,745 have been disposed.

“It is well established in legal practice before the start of each legal year to review the successes as well as the challenges of the previous legal year, this will help in projecting the new legal year.

”The out gone year under review was a remarkable on. The State Judiciary witnessed robust achievements. This includes the appointment if six new High court judges and 34 new Sharia court judges. This will aid in effective administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019 of Kano State,” he said..

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, reiterated his readiness to assent to the Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary to enhance administration of justice in the state.

Ganduje said the implementation of the state Financial Judiciary Autonomy has scaled first and second reading in the state house of assembly.

” We built an Ultra Modern Ceremonial Court in Audu Bako Secretariat which is 100 per cent completed and constructed a Shari’a Anex for offices and departments.

” The Government few weeks ago distributed vehicles for High court judges and Khadi’s. Magistrates and Sharia court judges will be given their allowances, car loan and land allocation,” Ganduje said.

Also speaking, Justice Commissioner Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, called on all stakeholders in the justice sector to resolve to work hard towards achieving better results in the dispensation of justice in Kano State.

He further explained that the ministry has taken over prosecution in all Chief Magistrates and Upper Shari,a Courts.

Also speaking, the Chairman Nigerian Bar Association Kano State Branch, Mr Aminu Gadanya commended Judges who sit by 9a.m. every day and urged Judges who don’t have proper time of sitting to stick to the time to enhance administration of justice in the state.

He commended a high court judge who provided free WIFI in his court room, stressing the significance of establishing internet in all court rooms to further compliment the digital period.

The chairman lamented the attitude of some senior police officers who directed their juniors not to comply with the court order saying the trend will subvert the cause of justice

He added that NBA has recorded successful stories under his leadership.(NAN)

