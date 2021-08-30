Kano-Jigawa road for temporary closure Monday – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Kano said the Tsamiya Bakin Gada Bridge will be closed temporarily with effect from Monday.

The bridge, is located on the Kano – Kwana Huguma – Kari Road at Kano/Jigawa border.

This is contained in a statement by the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Zubairu Mato on Monday in Kano.

NAN reports that the Tsamiya Bakin Gada on Kano-Kwanar Huguma-Kari road was recently damaged by heavy rain storm.

Mato said: ”the extent of damage became a serious safety threat to motorists plying the route.

“The bridge would be closed from 30th August 2021, traffic would be diverted to alternative route in Jigawa State such as Birnin Kudu (College of Nursing junction- through Kengere Village-through Dutse- Kwana Huguma Road), as a temporary solution pending completion of the reconstruction works of damaged bridge pier by the Federal Ministry of Works.

“In line with this, the FRSC wishes to inform the general motoring public in order to forestall disaster due to possible collapse”.

Mato enjoined motorists plying the route to note this and drive carefully on the alternative route.

He assured motorists of FRSC’s commitment to ensure safe traffic flow and solicited the support of sister agencies.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

BO/SH

======

edited by Sadiya Hamza

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...