Kano Incident: Max Air aircraft suffered landing gear collapse — FAAN

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says the Max Air Boeing 737, on Tuesday suffered a nose wheel gear collapse while anding at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

FAAN’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Orah, the aircraft with registration number 5N-MBD on Tuesday also experienced a rear tire burst while landing on Runway 06/24 at MAKIA.

“On board the aircraft were 53 passengers and 6 crew members. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the passengers or the crew members on board.

“Emergency services responded promptly, and the incident was managed according to the emergency response plan.

“The aircraft has been towed to Bay 5 for further investigation, which is ongoing by Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to determine the root cause of the incident,”she said.

Orah also said that the runway was opened on Wednesday at 8.00 a.m after cleaning and normal flight operations have resumed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident occured on Tuesday at 10.48 p.m.(NAN)