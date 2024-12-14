Kano: How Yusuf reshuffled cabinet, scrapped CoS portfolio





By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Thursday reshuffled the State Executive Council with the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, dropped on health ground.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Thursday Yusuf said the rejig was in line with his administration’s desire to deliver on its promises to the people of the state.

The shake-up also saw the governor drop his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shehu Sagag, whose office was scrapped.

He said the first major reshuffle of his cabinet takes immediate effect.

According to Yusuf there is need to ensure optimum performance that will drive more dividend of democracy to the people of Kano state.

Yusuf also removed some cabinet members and reassigned others to enhance administrative performance and retool.

Those who retained their positions were Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Danjuma Mahmoud and Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran.

Also retained were the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Hon. Abduljabbar Umar, Commissioner for Budget and Planning Hon. Musa Shannon and Commissioner for Works and Housing Alhaji Marwan Ahmad.

Those who retained the posts also included the Commissioner for Solid and Mineral Resources, Sefiyanu Hamza, Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Shiekh Ahmad Auwal and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Hon. Mustapha Kwankwaso.

Others are Commissioner for Investment and Commerce, Adamu Kibiya, and that of Internal Security and Special Services, retired Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Idris.

According to the statement, those reassigned were the Deputy Governor, Mr Aminu Abdulssalam, who was moved from Ministry of Local Government to Higher Education and Hon. Mohammad Usman who was moved from Science and Technology to Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, Dr Yusuf Kofar Mata was from Higher Education to Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Others reassigned included Amina Abdullahi who was moved from Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to Ministry for Women, Children and Disable and Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo, from Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to Ministry of Special Duties.

Also, the Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation Hon. Ibrahim Namadi was moved to Ministry of Transport, while Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa of Ministry of Education was reassigned to moved to Ministry of Water Resources.

Similarly, Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda was moved from Water Resources to Ministry of Education while Hon. Aisha Lawal Saji was from Ministry of Women, Children and Disable to Tourism and Culture.

Similarly, Hon. Muhammad Diggol was moved from Ministry of Transport to Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

Yusuf dropped five members of his cabinet including Ibrahim Jibril Fagge, of Finance Ministry, Ladidi Ibrahim Garko, Culture and Tourism; Baba Dantiye of Information and Internal Affairs.

Also dropped were Shehu Yammedi of Special Duties and Abbas Sani Abbas of Rural and Community Development.

The governor directed the former Chief of Staff and the five commissioners that were dropped to report to his office for possible reassignment.( NAN)