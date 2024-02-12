Kano horse racing competition ends

The International Horse Racing competition organised by Kano Turf Club came to the climax on Sunday with five horses beating the pack to emerge victorious in their various categories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of spectators thronged the Kano racecourse for the two-day event to watch their favorite horses as they galloped to the finishing line of the 1600 meters track.

Horses from Niger Republic, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto and Kebbi took part in the competition.

The Emir of Zazzau cup was swept by Inshallah, a horse owned by Mohammed Jabo from Sokoto State to take home the N300,000 prize money.

Similarly, in the Naija breed, the Etsu Nupe cup went to Hanny, a horse owned by Ibrahim Bandi, from Kebbi, while in the Arewa Nigeria Republic Open, Zabqa took the N300,000 prize money and the Emir of Kano cup.

Also in the Taloun open, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf cup was won by Lamido from the stable of Alhaji Yusuf Bello from Niger Republic, while in the the Rabiu Kwankwaso cup went to Nuclear, a horse from Burkina Faso.

Speaking after presentation of trophies, Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State said that the government would upgrade the race course to international standard and continue to support the competition.

He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shehu Sagagi.

He commended First Bank for throwing its weight behind the tournament saying its support contributed immensely to the success of the competition, and urged the bank to continue.

The Chairman, Kano Turf Club, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata, called for the renovation of the race course to international standard to attract more participants and bring additional revenue to the state.

He commended the participants from Nigeria and neighboring countries for their sportsmanship.

Earlier, the Executive Director of First Bank Group, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, commended the management of Kano turf club for the collaboration and partnership.

He said in the almost 130 years of First Bank’s existence, they have been a driving force in the promotion of sports in Nigeria.

According to him, the bank’s partnership and long-standing sponsorship in sports was to build a legacy of excellence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that horse racing started in Kano in 1912, and has remained hugely popular with fans across generations of Kano residents. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani