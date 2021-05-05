Kano Hisbah to clean event centres of immoral acts

The Kano State Hisbah Board and the state Association of Event Centres have agreed to work together to rid all event centres of immoral acts.

Malam  Lawan Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Hisbah Board, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

It said the two organisations agreed to work together when the Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Fatima Abdulsalam, visited the board.

They agreed focus should be on immoral dances and related actions during weddings, naming ceremonies and similar events.

The two organisations said the was necessary to save the youth embracing acts inimical to societal growth and development.

The statement said that the Commander-General of the Hisbah board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, pledged to work with all events centres during and after the Eid-el-fitr, to sustain orderliness in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the visit and urged all event centres to order and discipline in their

