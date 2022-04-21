Kano Hisbah deploys personnel to Mosques, ahead of Tahajjud

The Kano State Hisbah Board has deployed its officials to Mosques across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure orderliness during ‘Ramadan Tahajjud’ which begins on Thursday night.



This is contained in a statement by the Commander General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina on Thursday in Kano.

‘Tahajjud’, also known as “night prayer”, is a voluntary prayer performed by Muslim faithful during the last 10 days of Ramadan in search of Allah’s favours.



Ibn-Sina said that the last 10 days of the Holy month was a period where Muslims engaged in midnight prayers, popularly known as Tahajjud.

He cautioned hoodlums against intimidate worshippers during Tahajjud prayer or engaging in criminal activities, saying that those found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.(NAN)

