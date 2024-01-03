Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectKano Hisbah confiscates truck with over 24,000 bottles of  alcoholic drinks
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Kano Hisbah confiscates truck with over 24,000 bottles of  alcoholic drinks

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
20

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a truck loaded with more than 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks.

The board, which  made the seizure on Zaria Road in Kano, also arrested the truck driver and two other persons.

The Director-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Alhaji Abba Sufi, made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Mr Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, on Wednesday in Kano.

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight.

“Hisbah personnel in the state have been proactive in enforcing zero-tolerance policy against smuggling of beer and other intoxicating substances into the state,” he said. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi

Previous article
Air chief approves insurance policy for NAF personnel
Next article
Police arrest 11 suspected animal rustlers, thieves in Jigawa
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.