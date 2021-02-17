Kano Hisbah Board sets up committee to investigate alleged sex scandal against its official

The Kano State Hisbah Board has set up a five-member committee to investigate alleged sex scandal involving one of its officers.
The Kano Hisbah is in charge of enforcing Sharia laws in the state.
There had been media reports that the police arrested one of the commanders of the board at a hotel at Sabongari area of the Kano metropolis for allegedly engaging in illicit sex with a housewife.
Hisbah Board’s Director-General, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, said in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday that the committee would work with the police and management of the affected hotel to investigate the matter.
He said the measure was necessary to verify and unravel the allegations.
The statement was signed by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Lawal Ibrahim. (NAN)