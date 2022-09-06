Kano Hisbah Board, FOMWAN partner on crime prevention

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Kano State Hisbah Board has restated commitment to work with Federation of Muslims Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) towards building decent and crime free society.

The Commander-General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina stated this in a statement by Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, Public Relations Officer of the Board, on Tuesday in Kano.

Ibn-Sina made the pledged when the National President (Amirah) of the association, Hajiya Rafi’at Sani paid him a courtesy visit in Kano.

Represented by the Director-General of the Board, Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe, the director said such collaboration was imperative to enable the board discharge its mandate towards achieving positive result in the fight against moral decadence.

He urged the association to expand the scope of its intervention in the area of education, health and sensitisation activities to rural women, in view of the role they play in shaping moral attitude and discipline in the society.

Earlier, Sani lauded the board for its campaign against immorality and vices as well as promoting good social virtues among youth and women in the state.

According to Sani, the association focuses at the promotion and protection of the interest of Muslim faithfuls, and thanked the board and people of the state for their support.

Sani urged the board not to relent in its efforts to enforce compliance with the ban on sales, circulation and consumption of alcoholic drinks in the state.

She also commended the executive members of the association for putting up effective leadership qualities which enhance effective running of its affairs in the state. (NAN)

