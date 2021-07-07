Kano Hisbah arrests 20 children for street begging

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 20 children in Kano for violating the law against street begging.

is contained in a issued by Mr Lawal Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer the board in Kano.

It quoted the Commander General Hisbah, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, as saying all the 20 children, who were all boys were aged 12 and 14.

”They were arrested on Tuesday in the evening during a special raid in markets, motor parks and under the bridge.

“The board will continue arrest beggars who refuse abide by the law.

“Most the children were from Katsina and ”, Ibn-Sina said.

He also said the state government had sent a draft child protection bill the Kano state house of assembly protect the rights of children against all of labour and molestation.

The commander general further explained the children will be taken their various states and villages reunite with their family.

He urged parents to take full responsibility of their wards, stop their them from roaming about aimlessly.

He said the board will make sure the state is cleared of street beggars. ()

