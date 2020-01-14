Kano guber: S/Court to deliver judgement in Yusuf, Ganduje Jan. 20

The Supreme Court, at its resumed hearing on Tuesday, says it will deliver judgment on Alhaji Yusuf Abba’s appeal, against Appeal Court’s affirmation of Abdullahi Ganduje’s election as governor of Kano state.

The seven-man panel presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, took the decision after listening to arguments by the counsels representing the parties in the suit.

Represented by Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Yusuf asked the court to allow his his appeal, set aside the order of appeal court and grant all his prayers.

Ganduje’s counsel, Mr Offiong Offiong, aligned himself with the submissions of the lawyer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He stressed that the final results submitted by the returning officer did not contain results from the 207 polling units in dispute, and there was no way he could have cancelled results he did not have.

Offiong informed the court that an agent of the appellant hijacked results of 62 polling units which he later presented at the Police Headquarters in Kano.

Justice Tanko ruled that judgement in the matter would be delivered on Monday, January 20.