Kano Group Expresses Concern over President Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments

A concerned group in Kano State has taken a strong stance against President Bola Tinubu’s recent ministerial appointments, citing perceived disrespect to the people of Kano. The group expressed dismay over what they view as an inequitable distribution of senior ministerial positions, particularly when compared to other states with lesser electoral contributions to the President’s victory.

The group, known as the “Kano First,” held a press conference yesterday to air their grievances. Spokesperson Khalid Yusuf highlighted that Kano State played a significant role in President Tinubu’s electoral success, contributing not only in terms of votes but also with unwavering support and dedication. However, they lamented that the state had been overlooked in the allocation of senior ministerial positions in the new cabinet.

Yusuf pointed out that states with lesser electoral importance, such as Bauchi, had received two senior ministerial appointments, which in their view, was an unfair distribution of political power and representation. The group stressed that Kano deserved its fair share of senior ministerial appointments, given its pivotal role in delivering victory during the election.

The group’s sentiments echo a growing feeling among Kano residents, who expected their state to be rewarded with key positions in the federal government. This feeling of neglect has led to widespread disappointment and frustration among Kano’s population, further deepening the rift between the government and the people.

Political analysts have weighed in on the issue, with some suggesting that the group’s actions could potentially escalate into a broader discussion about regional representation and fairness within the government. They also highlighted the importance of open communication between the government and various interest groups to address concerns and maintain public trust.

As the debate over ministerial appointments continues, the group has vowed to keep the pressure on and advocate for what they believe is just representation for their state. The outcome of this advocacy remains uncertain, but it is clear that the issue has raised significant questions about political balance and equity in the current administration.

