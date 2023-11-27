Monday, November 27, 2023
Kano Grand Khadi grants 147 offenders bail, constitutes committee to review amputation sentence

By Favour Lashem
By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State Grand Khadi, Dr Tijjani Ibrahim-Yakasai, has set up a committee to review the case of a long term convict awaiting for amputation for 18 years in custody.

Ibrahim-Yakasai also granted bail to 147 offenders with minor offences in two custodial centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Nigerian Correctional Service Kano Command’s Spokesperson, SC Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, on Monday in Kano.

He said that the decision was to decongest and free those languishing in the custodial centres in the state.

According to him, the committee comprises six judges, headed by an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola.

“A Kano Shari’a Court had earlier ordered the amputation of a convict’s left leg and right hand in its judgment for committing theft.

“The committee will review the case for staying 18 years in Kano Correctional Center without executing the sentence.”

Ibrahim-Yakasai urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and shun any form of misconduct that may lead to recalling them to correctional facilities.

On his part, the Controller of Corrections, Kano Command, Mr Suleiman Mohammed-Inuwa, thanked the Grand Khadi for decongesting the facilities in the state.

He urged the released inmates to be of good behavior and examplary character to others.(NAN)

