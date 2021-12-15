Kano govt. urges residents to see security as everybody’s concern

Kano State Government has urged its residents to regard security not as government’s business alone but everyone’s concern as they have a big role to play in overcoming the challenge.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, gave the advice while receiving the executive members of the Kano State Tourism Board who called on him on Wednesday in Kano.Alhaji stated that the security of the state has remained one of the top priorities of the present administration resulting in the influx of people into the state from all over the country.According to him, many Nigerians have now adopted Kano as a safe haven to peacefully reside in due to the prevailing security atmosphere brought about by the present administration.This, he said, is as a result of many laudable initiatives and collaboration with security agents and other stakeholders..

He further stated that the state government had made the whole state to be more attractive to prospective investors, thereby, boosting the local economy, generating more revenues and creating job opportunities, especially for the youth.The SSG commended the State Tourism Board for initiating the enactment of the proposed bill, which upon passage into law by the State House of Assembly, would prohibit the consumption of ‘shisha’ in public as part of efforts to reduce immorality and enhance security in the state.

Earlier, the Managing-Director of Kano State Tourism Board, Alhaji Yusuf Lajawa, disclosed that they were at the Cabinet Office to intimate the SSG about the achievements recorded by the board within a short period of time and solicited for his support and cooperation.

According to Lajawa, some of these achievements include reorganinsig the board and holding several meetings with proprietors of hotels, restaurants, event centers and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance with the rules and regulations governing their businesses. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...