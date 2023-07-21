Kano Govt to upgrade Legal College to global standard – Official

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Government has concluded arrangement to upgrade the Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies (AKCILS) to compete with best Islamic institutions in the world.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Information Officer of the Ministry for Higher Education, Malam Sunusi Kofar Na’isa, in Kano on Friday.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofarmata, as disclosing this during an official visit to the college.

Kofarmata described the collage as a transformation hub that offers integrating opportunities for growing population from Islamiyya and Qur’anic school to Western education.

This has paved the way to pursue higher certificates, that produced prominent individual lawyers, judges, Imams and lecturers in the state.

“As an Islamic centre in West Africa, Kano is proud of this College, being the largest centre that absorbs thousands of products from Islamiyya, Qur’anic study schools,” he noted.

The commissioner explained that the state government was keenly interested in expanding and upgrading the institution.

Kofarmata expressed satisfaction with the achievements recorded by the college in terms of training of numerous number of students as well as staff commitment to services.

“I learned from my interaction with you that you want the institution to be converted to a college of education which is a good idea.

“Notwithstanding, considering the peculiarites of this college, being Islamic, we appreciate you and your current status of direct service to our religion,” he emphasised.

Kofarmata also implored the college to collaborate with Yusuf Maitama Sule University (Northwest) as preparations were on top gear for the university to commence Law courses so that some graduands from the college could be regularised for direct admission.

The Provost of thecollege, Prof. Balarabe Jakada, said the institution is offering Diploma and NCE programmes.

Jakada informed the commissioner that the institution has 32 departments.

“It also has a manpower of 847 permanent and pensionable staffers, comprising academic, non-academic as well as 91 casual and voluntary staff,” he said. (NAN)

