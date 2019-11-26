Kano govt to upgrade Challawa Water Works

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Kano state government will soon commence renovation and upgrade of Challawa Water Works in Kano metropolis, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed.

To cost millions of Naira, the project, according to a statement by the Director General on Media and Public Relations, Ameen Yassar, aims to improve the living condition of over 1. 5 million people living within the Greater Kano axis, by increasing access to quality water.

“Currently, Potable water supply in Kano state is facing serious challenges because of obsolete water infrastructure, rapid urbanization, population growth and imperatives of development, among other things”.

Ganduje explained that the Challawa upgrade project would entail “provision of modern infrastructure, replacement of old pipes from the water works to the state capital and extension of reticulation to places where pipe borne water is not available at the moment.

The governor hinted, on Monday night, that the project would be executed with development support from Agence Francaise de Development, AFD of France.

Gov. Ganduje, who met officials of the organization during an official trip to Paris, France, last week, to finalize arrangements for accessing the development support, explained that the project would also ensure the installation of water meters at residential buildings in the state capital.

“The installation of the meters will help us to increase our IGR, reduce wastage and improve sustainability of public water supply system”, he added.