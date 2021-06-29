Kano Govt to sponsor education of physically challenged persons

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Monday urged physically challenged persons to acquire education in order to improve their wellbeing.

Ganduje made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting of Arewa Association of the Blind in Kano.

The governor pledged to sponsor the education of children of physically challenged persons in the state, up to the university level.

He stressed that education remained the best vehicle through which people irrespective of their social status will realise their dreams.

Ganduje assured that the Kano state government would also train physically challenged persons on vocational skills to prevent them from begging for alms on the street.

The governor, who was appointed as Peace Ambassador by the association, pledged to champion peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

“You honoured me as Peace Ambassador in the North and Nigeria as a whole, I will continue to champion peaceful coexistence.

“The importance of peace can never be over emphasised; crises threaten huma existence”, he said.

He urged those who were engaged in evil vices such as kidnapping and banditry to repent for the good of all.

“Time has come for us to focus attention on peaceful coexistence. Peaceful coexistence needs understanding, it needs patience, it needs God fearing and it requires obeying the rule of law.

“I pledge to continue to advocate for peaceful coexistence in the North and Nigeria as a whole,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Mukhtar Yakasai, said the state has continued to prosper in all areas of development due to prevailing peaceful coexistence in the state.

Yakasai called on wealthy individuals to join hands with government to enhance the living condition of the less privileged in the society.

The President of the association, Malam Mukhtar Sale, commended Kano state government for improving the living condition of physically challenged persons in the state.(NAN)

