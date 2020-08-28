Kano Govt to sensitise communities on CBN agric loan scheme

Kano State Government says it will collaborate with the Community Base Organisations (CBOs), to create awareness on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) credit facilities to mobilise participation in rural areas.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Mr Musa Ilitasu-Kwankwaso, said this in a statement by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lawan Danhassan, on Friday in Kano.

Danhassan explained that the commissioner said this at a meeting with members of a Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Amal Business Services, in Kano.

Iliyasu-Kwankwaso said the apex bank initiated various facilities to encourage agricultural activities and growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

He said that the state government would sensitise the people on the programme to mobilise participation at the grassroots.

The commissioner noted that the measure was imperative to enable the people engage in agriculture and businesses to help them to become self-reliant.

While reiterating government commitment to reinvigorate agriculture, the commissioner urged the people to participate in the programme.

Speaking, Managing -Director of the Organisation, Suleiman Dambazau, said the visit was aimed at promoting partnership between the state government and the NGO.

Dambazau said the partnership would help create awareness on the programme and mobilise participation by rural dwellers in the programme for sustainable development of the state. (NAN)