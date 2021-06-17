Kano govt. to establish 200 milk collection centres – Official

Kano State government said, on Thursday, that it would establish 200 milk collection centres to add, at least, 50,000 litres to Nigeria’s daily dairy requirement.

This is contained in a statement issued by Communication Specialist, State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), Mr Ameen Yassar, and made available to newsmen in Kano.

He quoted KSADP Project Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba-Muhammad, as making the disclosure during a meeting with livestock stakeholders in Kano.

According to Garba-Muhammad, each of the milk collection centres will provide, at least, 250 litres of milk per day, adding that the quantity will further increase significantly when the proposed artificial insemination scheme commences.

“This will be reinforced by our intended intervention in small and large scale fodder production schemes, which will provide more pasture for the cattle, leading to increased dairy production,” he said.

The project coordinator said that the project was designed to assist in improving nutrition through consumption of milk and curtail huge economic losses, occasioned by milk spoilage.

“If you bring the centres closer to communities, the Fulani milk maids don’t need to transport the product to long distances.

“That is why we are looking for appropriate sites to build the milk collection centres,” he said.

Garba-Muhammad explained that each centre would have cooling facilities, testing kits, a tank and a fodder bank, among other things.

He said that the centers would be managed by a committee involving relevant community stakeholders, for sustainability.

The project coordinator disclosed that the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the state, Alhaji Hussain Umar, had donated his farm at ‘Yan Rutu, Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area, free-of-charge to be made one of the milk collection centres.

Garba-Muhammad pointed out that during the meeting, about 287 locations across the 44 local government areas were identified for the proposed milk collection centres.

“The stakeholders suggested that communities should collaborate with local and state authorities to provide safe locations, in view of the current security challenges,” Yassar said. (NAN)