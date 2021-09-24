Kano Govt tasks School of Tech on sanitation

Kano State Government has urged the management of the School of Technology to conduct weed clearance exercise towards enhancing environmental safety and sanitation in the school.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, gave the charge during the monthly environmental inspection of industries, markets and government establishments, on Friday in Kano.

Ibrahim-Getso expressed displeasure over the filthy environment at the school, adding that the weed clearance would control vector and rodents in the institution.

He said that the state government had introduced environmental sanitation exercise on every last Fridays and Saturdays of the month.

“On Fridays, we monitor industries, business premises, government establishments, private organisations, motor parks, markets among others.

“We have seen outstanding performance at the Due Process Bureau in terms of sennitation,” he said.

Ibrahim-Getso decried the poor sanitation at the school despite the notice given to it by the State Environmental Sanitation Committee.

“We had to pull up our trousers in order to pass through the pathways, and eateries within the school are dirty.

“This create breeding ground for mosquito and reptiles, it is unhealthy and not conducive.

“There is also water scarcity, some of the conveniences are covered with cobwebs and under lock indicating that they are not being utilised,” he said.

The commissioner advised the school to build more conveniences to curb open defecation to keep a clean environment.

The commissioner called on the institution to engage ministry of water resources, Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) and ministry of environment to assist them with boreholes and cleaners.

This, he said, is imperative towards keeping a clean environment as well as safeguard health of staff and students.

Ibrahim-Getso urged the residents of the state to support the monthly sanitation exercise and clean their environment.

He further urged tricycle operators and motorists to comply with the restriction of vehicular movement from 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

“We want Kano to be the cleanest state in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...