Kano Govt spends N159m on rehabilitation of 3 Almajiri schools

The Kano Government has spent N159 million on the rehabilitation of Tsangaya (Almajiri) integrated boarding schools in the state.

Alhaji Sanusi Kiru, Kano State Commissioner for Education in Kano said this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Aliyu Yusuf.

Kiru, who inspected the ongoing rehabilitation, said the schools are located in Madobi, Bunkure and Bagwai Local Government Areas of the state.