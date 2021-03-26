The Kano State Ministry of Environment says it has sent an Environmental Pollution Bill to the House of Assembly for ratification.

Sunusi Kofar-Naisa, Chief Public Relations Officer of the ministry made this known in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Kofar-Naisa said the Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso made the disclosure at a meeting of the Sanitation and Security Sub-Committee of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

“Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the bill and passed it to the state house of assembly to become a law in view of its importance.

“The bill contains provisions that include; indiscriminate dumping of refuse and sewage, open defecation and excessive pollution from vehicles that are not roadworthy.

“The bill is with a view to ensuring that the ministry have the necessary tools to sanitise the state.

“When the bill is passed into law, we shall have all the necessary machineries that can help us to enforce all the regulations on sanitation in the state.

“It will also protect and safeguard the environment so that the health and wellbeing of residents of the state will equally be safeguarded,” he said.

While commending members of the committee for their dedication, the ministry urged the people to participate in the sanitation exercise through waste and drain clearance. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

