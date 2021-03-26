Kano Govt. sends Environmental Pollution Bill to legislators

The Kano State Ministry of Environment says it has sent an Environmental Pollution Bill to the House of Assembly for ratification.

Sunusi Kofar-Naisa,  Public Relations of the ministry made  this known  in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Kofar-Naisa said the Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso made the disclosure at a meeting of the Sanitation and Security Sub-Committee of the monthly environmental sanitation .

“Gov. Abdullahi has approved the bill and passed it to the state house of assembly to become  a in view of its importance.

“The bill contains  provisions that include; indiscriminate dumping of refuse and sewage, open defecation and excessive pollution from vehicles that are not roadworthy.

“The bill is with a view to ensuring  that the ministry the necessary tools to sanitise the state.

“When the bill is passed  into , we shall all the necessary machineries that can help us to enforce all the regulations on sanitation in the state.

“It will also protect and safeguard the environment so that the health and wellbeing of residents of the state will equally safeguarded,” said.

While commending members of the committee for their dedication, the ministry  urged the people to in the sanitation through waste and drain clearance. (NAN)

