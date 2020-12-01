Kano Govt. seeks support of Sasakawa on extension workers training

The Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (KNARDA) has urged Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) to support the state towards the training of extension workers and provision of mini farming implements to encourage agricultural productivity.

KNARDA Managing Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Isle, made the call when the Deputy Country Director of SAA, Dr Abdulhamid Gambo, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Kano.

Dan-Isle said the call was imperative to enhance training of extension workers, and farmer access to farm tools as well as develop their enterprising skills.

According to him, Kano State has the highest number of extension workers in the country, adding that it needs support of SAA to build their capacities.

The managing director noted that entrepreneurial development programmes would build farmers enterprising skills, encourage processing, value addition and provide market for the produce.