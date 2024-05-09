Kano govt releases N5 bn for pension, gratuity 

Gov. Abba Yusuf, of Kano State has ordered the release of N5 billion for the payment of second instalment of pension and gratuity to retired workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf gave the directive in Kano on Wednesday during the 14th Kano State Executive Council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House.

“It is worth noting that last year the government disbursed N6 billion naira to settle outstanding payments for thousands of retirees who had not received their entitlements during the previous eight years of the immediate past administration“, he said.

The governor emphasised that the payments were made to support retirees and bring joy to their lives.

According to him, many had endured years of waiting without receiving their rightful dues despite their dedicated service to the state during their working years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of civil servants and retirees in the state,” the governor said.

Yusuf who also said there were plans to clear drainages in the metropolis in anticipation of the rainy season and urged interim management officers of local governments to make similar arrangements.

The governor said that a high-powered committee, led by his deputy has been established to oversee the clearing of drainages across all 44 Local Government Areas to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

He urged the people of the state to be patient as government was working to address the challenges of water scarcity in the state.

“We are seriously working on this in spite of facing mechanical issues and inconsistent power supply which hinder the smooth operation of the state water board’’, he said.

Yusuf expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their support toward his administration.

The governor assured of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises to enhance the prosperity and well-being of citizens.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Yusuf, presented an Award of Excellence to the governor given to him by the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria in recognition of his efforts to improve the sector.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko