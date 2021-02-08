Kano Govt prosecutes 200 residents for violating COVID-19 safety protocols

Kano State Government says it has prosecuted no fewer than 200 residents for violating the Coronavirus (Covid-19) safety protocols.

Malam Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Monday.

Garba said the violators were arrested and prosecuted by the mobile courts attached to the joint team of security agencies and Covid-19 marshals established to check compliance.

He said that 102 of the violators were fined N5, 000 each, while 25 others had been remanded in prison by the 21 Mobile Courts set up to deal with non-compliance to safety protocols.

Garba explained that compliance to the COVID-19 protocols had been a huge challenge in Kano and it hindered the efforts of government in curbing the spread of the virus.

The commissioner said the enforcement measure became necessary to preserve public safety and ensure full compliance with the Coronavirus prevention protocols, particularly the use of face masks.

According to him, the enforcement, led by the state Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), included personnel of the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security Service and the COVID-19 marshals.

The joint teams, he said were spread at strategic locations where violators were arrested and instantly prosecuted by the mobile courts.

The commissioner, however, pointed out that the decision was in response to the new variant of the virus, which called for caution and adherence to safety measures.

“Despite the new wave of COVID-19, which is tougher than the first wave of the pandemic, residents are refusing to observe the infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols.” Garba said.

He warned that defaulters to the safety protocols, would continue to be arraigned before the mobile courts and face prosecution.

The commissioner assured residents of the state government’s commitment to curtail the spread of the virus in the state. (NAN)