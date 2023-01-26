Kano govt promotes 117 senior civil servants

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Government has approved the promotion of 117 senior officers in the various grade levels and cadres in the state civil service.

The Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Uba Karaye stated this during the Commission’s first sitting for 2023, on Thursday in Kano.

He said the state government had also ratified the request for the transfer of services of 22 officers within the system.

Karaye said that the commission had upheld and approved the dismissal of two officers from the service for gross misconduct.

The Chairman said that efforts were geared towards the introduction and implementation of certain strategic reforms in the service that could translate and ensure rapid transformation of the system.

While reiterating the need for closer collaboration with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, Karaye urged staff of the commission to always abide by the rules and regulations governing the public service in discharging their official responsibilities.

He appreciated the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the continued support and cooperation to the commission. ( NAN)