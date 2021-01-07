Kano Govt partners private investors to revitalise economy

Kano State Government says it has adopted Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in its quest to revitalise the economy and address infrastructure deficit. Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Thursday in Kano said that it was a deliberate attempt to diversify the economy. According to Garba, the PPP model will also boost revenue base and develop infrastructure for sustainable, social and economic development of the state.

He said that the state Government had encouraged private sector investment through PPP arrangements to revitalise moribund industries and convert abandoned structures for more efficient public use. He said the measure would fast track re-appraising of the Kano Master Plan which has not been done for a long time, to give impetus for proper planning and implementation of infrastructure development.

“The PPP concept which is grossly misunderstood, the state government is revitalising under-performing assets in partnership with willing investors as part of move to make the ancient city catch up with modernity. “PPP arrangement, one of the best global practice is long-term contract between a private party and a government agency for providing public asset or service in which the private party bears significant risk and management responsibility,” he explained

Garba noted that most of the properties earmarked for the projects under the PPP are either abandoned or under-performing. He listed the affected structures to include; Daula Hotel, to be used for residential quarters; Triumph Publishing Company, earmarked for construction of a modern Bureau de Change centre and the Shahuci Parking Area. “Triumph was revived by the present administration and relocated to a more convenient place befitting a newspaper house.

“The Shahuchi parking area was originally earmarked for the project by the previous administration but the structure was faulty, which informed the decision by the Ganduje administration to fine tune it to standard level,’’ he said.

The commissioner added that construction of corner shops in public spaces was aimed at curving criminal activities by miscreants who hide under the cover of darkness to perpetrate crimes. (NAN)