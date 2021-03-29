Kano govt. partners firms on waste management

March 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Kano State government, on Monday, says it is partnering with some reputable companies to enhance waste , as part of ways of addressing environmental challenges in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, told newsmen in Kano the measure was part of a comprehensive programme designed to enhance waste and development of renewable energy.

Ibrahim-Getso said the companies establish recycling plants to generate waste and produce fertilisers as well as biogas.

“We are committed to tackling environmental challenges. present, government is partnering with some companies to enhance waste collection and .

“Huge amount of waste is generated. Unfortunately, they are not dumped designated refuse collection sites in the state.

“This is not the best practice, as it contaminates the environment and water sources in the affected areas.

“The best thing is to have an engineered landfill where the waste will collected and processed into useful products.

“The plants are designed to utilise the waste to produce organic and inorganic fertilisers and biogas for vehicles. We will soon using biogas to power vehicles and street lighting system.

“We are going to transform waste management in the state,” he said.

The commissioner, who said the project had reached an advanced stage, added the plants were equipped with high machineries to enhance their operations.

He said that the initiative had provided a level-playing ground to carry along scavengers and registered companies operating in the state.

Ibrahim-Getso noted that the scavengers formed into a cluster, trained and provided with personal protection kits, to enable them operate in a conducive atmosphere.

“The activities of the scavengers are hazardous and not coordinated, and we are geared toward changing the trend,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,