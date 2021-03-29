Kano State government, on Monday, says it is partnering with some reputable companies to enhance waste management, as part of ways of addressing environmental challenges in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, told newsmen in Kano that the measure was part of a comprehensive programme designed to enhance waste management and development of renewable energy.

Ibrahim-Getso said that the companies would establish recycling plants to generate waste and produce fertilisers as well as biogas.

“We are committed to tackling environmental challenges. At present, government is partnering with some companies to enhance waste collection and management.

“Huge amount of waste is being generated. Unfortunately, they are not being dumped at designated refuse collection sites in the state.

“This is not the best practice, as it contaminates the environment and water sources in the affected areas.

“The best thing is to have an engineered landfill where the waste will be collected and processed into useful products.

“The plants are designed to utilise the waste to produce organic and inorganic fertilisers and biogas for vehicles. We will soon be using biogas to power vehicles and street lighting system.

“We are going to transform waste management in the state,” he said.

The commissioner, who said that the project had reached an advanced stage, added that the plants were equipped with high capacity machineries to enhance their operations.

He said that the initiative had provided a level-playing ground to carry along scavengers and registered companies operating in the state.

Ibrahim-Getso noted that the scavengers would be formed into a cluster, trained and be provided with personal protection kits, to enable them operate in a conducive atmosphere.

“The activities of the scavengers are hazardous and not coordinated, and we are geared toward changing the trend,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

