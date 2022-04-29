Kano govt. mourns popular Lebanese businessman, Fadlallah

Kano State government has commiserated with the Lebanese community and the family of a popular industrialist, Mr Tahir Fadlallah, who died in the early hours of Friday.

A statement issued by the acting Governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday, described the news of the death of Fadlallah as a rude shock.

Gawuna said that the late entrepreneur made remarkable contributions to the development of the state as a business man and philanthropist.

“His contributions to the development of Kano State culminated in a solid and cordial relationship between the state government and people of Lebanon,” he said.

The acting governor said that Fadlalla would be greatly missed by the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

Gawuna prayed God to bless his soul and reward his good deeds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fadlallah, a Kano-based Lebanese businessman, died in his home country, Lebanon, in the early hours of Friday.

Until his death, Fadlallah was the Head of Lebanese community in Kano and a philanthropist, with lots of businesses in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

