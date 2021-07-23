Kano Govt makes NIN compulsory for public secondary school students

The Kano State Government has directed all students of public secondary schools in the state to register and obtain the National Identification Number (NIN).

The Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Sanusi Saidu-Kiru, gave the directive in a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer in the ministry, Malam Aliyu Yusuf on Friday in Kano.

Saidu-Kiru said that the NIN would enable the ministry to have an updated data base for all students for the purpose of planning and optimum record keeping.

According to him, this will also assist to eradicate manipulation of students’ record during examinations and ensure judicious use of government funds.

The commissioner, therefore, asked the management of the Kano State Senior Schools Management Board (KSSSMB), Zonal Directors and Principals to ensure strict adherence to the directive.

“Forms will be distributed to all secondary schools for the students from JSS 1 to SS 2 to provide their personal details, which will also be used by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“The details will then be kept by the ministry for the purpose of documentation,’’ he said.

Saidu-Kiru added that the staff of NIMC would soon begin the NIN registration across the schools in the state.

He warned that no student would be registered for qualifying or any transitional examination without the NIN. (NAN)

