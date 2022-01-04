Kano Govt. inaugurates rural electrification scheme

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a rural electrification scheme known as “Stand Alone” at Gabasawa town, in Gabasawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Alhaji Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan, the Information Officer in the ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday that the scheme was launched by Dr Musa Iliyasu, the state’s commissioner for Rural and Community Development.

While inaugurating the scheme, Iliyasu said it would provide job opportunities for the many unemployed youths of the state, and also boost socio-economic activities among rural dwellers.

According to the commissioner, the scheme also aims at providing individuals with solar electricity that they can have the opportunity to pay in installments.

“The scheme is a solar home system owned by Shenzhen Lemi Technology Development and Lemi Renewable Electricity Limited, to targeted rural communities with at least 100 settlements,’’ the statement quoted Iliyasu as saying.

The commissioner added that to achieve the set objectives the state government had signed the agreement with the company to provide solar facilities.

He reassured people of the state of government’s readiness to provide all the necessary social amenities across the 44 LGAs.

Earlier, the state’s commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alh Murtala Garo, represented by his aide, Alhaji Laminu Sani, expressed appreciation for the initiative aimed at bringing further development to the state.

He urged them to utilise the opportunity of having seamless power supply that was cheaper than electricity and generators.

The District Head of Gabasawa, Alhaji Sani Dawaki, expressed gratitude to the government for choosing his domain as a beneficiary of the programme.

Dawaki assured government of the support and cooperation of the leaders and people of Gabasawa in ensuring success of the scheme.

He therefore, urged the village and ward heads to mobilise their subjects to play their part in sustaining the scheme aimed at improving business activities in the area. (NAN)

