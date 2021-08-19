Kano Govt inaugurates committee on improving basic services in 44 LGs

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a Caretaker Central Working Committee on Community Development Associations to improve on basic services in the 44 Local Government Areas.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer of the Ministry for Rural and Community Development, Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan, in Kano.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Dr Musa Iliyasu-Kwankwaso, said that the committee will work to improve on basic services such as health care, education and other forms of social development in the state.

He said that the members were selected based on merit considering their contributions to development across the 44 local government areas of the state

Iliyasu-Kwankwaso charged them to work tirelessly, to restore lost glory of development associations across the state.

“The state government will provide working materials to revive the activities of self-help groups in the state’” he said.

Earlier, the caretaker chairman, Alhaji Bashari Nasidi thanked the state government for selecting the members.

He pledged to work with the ministry to get better results.(NAN)

