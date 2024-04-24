Kano Govt inaugurates Caretaker Committee for ANCOPSS

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the state All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), following the dissolution of the former executives.



Alhaji Umar Doguwa, the state’s Commissioner for Education stated this at a ceremony in Kano

Doguwa said that the dissolution was aimed at ensuring that members of all associations under the ministry were duly elected.

He said that the caretaker comm

ittee would operate for three months, preparatory to the election of new executives.

“As you are all aware, the present administration has keen interest towards overall development of the education sector.

“On May 6, Gov. Abba Yusuf will pronounce the declaration of a state of emergency on the education sector and by this declaration, education is going to be the first area of government priority.



“So, while talking about education, you have to look at three basic components which include the students, the teachers and teaching materials.

“We equally need to carry all our teachers along and this can only be done under a well organized and elected association. This brings us to the issue of ANCOPSS.



“As we are trying to promote the welfare of our teachers, we need to have good leadership that unites all the teachers to work as a team to achieve quality education in the state ” he stated.

He named the members of the caretaker committee to include Uwani Balarabe, President, Mansur Liman- Rano, 1st Vice President, Dije Ado, 2nd Vice President, Dahiru Habibu, Secretary General and Ado Shuaibu, Financial Secretary.

He said that others were Rumasa’u Abdullahi, treasurer, Dahiru Tofa, Public Relations Officer, Alkasim Ayyuba, Auditor General, Ahmad Abdullahi, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Farida Abubakar, Assistant. Secretary, Hasina Yusuf, Editor in Chief and Auwal Yalwa, Assistant Editor in Chief.

The Commissioner said that their selection was based on merit and tasked them to discharge their duties diligently.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani