Kano Govt, ICPC to partner in fight against corruption

The Kano State government has assured the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of maximum cooperation in fighting and preventing corruption in Nigeria, and in Kano State in particular.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kano State government has assured the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of maximum cooperation in fighting and preventing corruption in Nigeria, and in Kano State in particular.

This assurance was given on Wednesday by the Governor of the State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, when the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN led the management team of the Commission to pay a courtesy call to the governor.

Welcoming the Chairman and his team, the Kano State governor expressed his delight that Kano State was the first one visited by the Chairman since his assumption of office, and commended his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a testament of his pedigree and undiluted commitment to the Nigerian project,

The governor further commended the government for putting mechanisms such as ICPC and EFCC in place noting that these have helped curb impunity in the system.

“It may interest the ICPC management to know that my administration’s zero tolerance on corruption and related tendencies remain sacrosanct, thus in ensuring the successful implementation of this government’s anti-corruption policies, I prioritized a preventive approach without compromising the existing curative mechanisms in the State’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC)”, he added.

Earlier, the ICPC Chairman had thanked the Executive Governor for granting the Commission audience, explaining that the Commission had held a Management Retreat in the state, and it was only proper to pay a courtesy call.

The Chairman recalled the previous partnership of ICPC with the Kano State PCACC in the areas of training and sought a continued partnership with the agency in the fight against corruption.

The courtesy call featured goodwill messages from the Chairman of the Kano State PCACC and the Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice of the State.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

