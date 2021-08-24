Kano Govt, France partner to boost agriculture

The Kano Government will with France boost agriculture and develop economic activities in the state.Gov. Ganduje made this in Kano while receiving  MrJérôme Pasquier,  Ambassador of France to Nigeria.Ganduje, who was represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, said the partnership will further unlock the economic potential the state.The governor thanked the government France for executing rural access roads

. urged investors to further explore the vast opportunities for human and natural resources in Kano.The governor also reiterated the commitment the state government to sustain the partnership in the education sector and provision portable water.Earlier,  Pasquier said was in Kano to the relations between Nigeria and France.“Kano is a large market and very important to us.

Therefore, with the the state government, we are hoping to increase the French community presence in the state,” said. assured his country’s and cooperation to the Kano Government to enhance socio-economic activities. (NAN)

