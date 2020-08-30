Kano Govt expends N3.4bn on basic education programme – Official

Kano State Government says it has expended over N3.4 billion in the implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme, to enhance access to quality education in the State.

Dr Danlami Hayyu, Executive Secretary, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), disclosed this on Sunday at the disbursement of N20 million to each of the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

He disclosed that the amount was expended on viable infrastructure development projects in public schools in the state.

“The fund which is part of the state counterpart fund was used to build 407 class rooms; 460 toilets, 200 boreholes and provision of 40,000 setsm of furniture in primary schools.

“We also spent N600 million on procurement of uniforms, instructional materials and rehabilitation of classrooms before resumption of schools.

“The state government is spending over N500 million monthly on free school feeding scheme,” he said, adding that the government equally set aside N500 million to settle outstanding teachers’ promotion arrears.

Hayyu noted that the introduction of the free and compulsory primary and post basic education programme had encouraged enrollments and retention in schools.

He said: “With the introduction of free and compulsory education, parents are cooperating with us, we recorded tremendous increase in pupils enrollment ratio.

“Presently; we have over three million pupils in schools as against the 1.5 million pupils’ population before the introduction of the programme.”

He revealed further that the money disbursed to the local councils would facilitate rehabilitation of primary schools in their respective areas.

The Secretary lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his commitment to reinvigorate the education sector in the state.

In a remark, Chairman, Kano State Community Promotion Committee (CPC), Abdullahi Ya’u commended the State government for the school feeding programme and other viable projects to achieve sustainable development in the State. (NAN)