Kano govt enrolls 108,664 vulnerable persons in health scheme

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano State Government says it has enrolled 108,664 vulnerable persons into its healthcare scheme to enhance quality healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

The Executive Secretary, Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KACHCMA), Dr Halima Mijinyawa stated this on Monday in Kano.

She said the healthcare programme was being implemented under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in collaboration with the state and Federal Government.

Mijinyawa said the enrollees comprised elderly persons, children under the age of five, pregnant women, People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and their children, and those living with sickle cell conditions.

Others were lepers, deaf, blinds, mentally retarded, HIV positive living persons, among others.

According to her, the agency will ensure effective, qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery for all through sustainable healthcare financing.

The agency’s boss said over 500 private and public healthcare facilities had been engaged and accredited to offer healthcare services to the beneficiaries.

She said the scheme also initiated an equity programme funded by the state government to take care of the health needs of vulnerable residents.

“Under the programme, we received two per cent from KHETFUND into agencies account and the money is used to fund healthcare of inmates in rehabilitation center, Torrey homes and IDP camps”, she said.

The scheme, she said, supported over 10,000 pregnant women and Under – 5 children with funding from Save One Million Lives anchored by the State Ministry of Health.

According to Mijinyawa, the vision is to achieve UHC for residents of the state, and ensure that no one was left behind in accessing healthcare, the scheme would continue to provide affordable and quality healthcare to the enrollees.

She urged the enrollees to take advantage of the opportunity by accessing quality healthcare. (NAN)