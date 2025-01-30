Kano Govt. earmarks N8.2bn for 15 projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N8.2 billion for the execution of 15 major projects across the state.

By Aminu Garko



The spokesperson to Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, Mr Sanusi Dawakin -Tofa, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Dawakin-Tofa said the fund was approved during the Council’s 24th meeting, held in Kano on Wednesday.

“N2,737,518,204.96 was allocated for the construction of one-story block of four classrooms across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The sum of N2,311,388,177.70 was also approved for the cost review of the dualisation of Government House Roundabout to Lodge Road, Race Course Road; and Daula Hotel Roundabout.

“This is along with additional projects covering Nasarawa Hospital Road; Dawaki Road; Lugard Road, and Dawaki Road,” he said.

The governor’s spokesperson also said N1.9 billion was set aside for the remodelling of Africa House Conference Hall and consultancy services at the Government House.

Similarly, he said, the sum of N1.2 billion was allocated for the supply of 479,000 litres of diesel (AGO) for September to December 2024 and 16,000 litres of PMS for KSWB Challawa in September 2024.

“The Council also approved N790,757,887.93 for settling KEDCO liabilities, while N378,711,009.60 was designated for the payment of foodstuff suppliers to boarding schools for the first and second weeks of the ongoing second term.

“The sum of N303,687,500.00 was earmarked for the printing of security documents by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting PLC, for the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning.

“The sum of N117,346,156.28 was approved for the establishment of a Model Village in Doga Village, Gabasawa Local Government Area.

“Similarly, the sum of N482,827,622.22 was allocated for the completion and provision of solar-powered streetlights, along the 5km dualised road network in Dawakin Tofa,” the spokesperson said.

Dawakin-Tofa said that the Council also approved N569 million for the procurement of 300 motorcycles for the KANRDA Extension Service Office and farm managers.

According to him, N17 million has been set aside for Phase I of the development of a mini-irrigation scheme across the state.

He said that the Council directed the Ministry of Environment to ensure the successful implementation of the state’s Climate Change Policy.

The policy is aimed at achieving a low-carbon, climate-resilient environment, to support sustainable development and a climate-change resilient economy.

The spokesperson said the Council had constituted a Project Monitoring Committee to ensuring quality and timely delivery of projects (NAN)