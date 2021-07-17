Kano govt drags cleric to court for blasphemy and incitement

Kano state government has dragged an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, court for blasphemy and incitement.


The state Commissioner for Informatiom, Mr Muhammed Garba, stated in a made available newsmen on Friday evening.


It said the Kano- Islamic cleric was famous for controversial religious commentaries and statements, which were regarded as mortifying the companions and the Holy Prophet .


The government  said the decision court action  followed the receipt of the First Information Report from the police by the of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

It also said the accused had been arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court at Kofar Kudu.

The accused was before Qadi Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, for blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences.

The statement added the court adjourned to July 28, while the scholar remain in police custody until Monday July 19 , when he be remanded in prison till the adjourned date. (NAN)

