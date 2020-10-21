Kano Govt distributes instructional materials worth N1.5b to schools

The Kano State Government, says it has begun the distribution of instructional materials worth over N1.5 billion to primary and junior secondary schools in the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Tuesday in Kano.

Ganduje said the state government procured instructional materials in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and development organisations.

He tasked the Local Education Authorities (LEAs), to ensure effective utilisation of the items to ensure delivery of quality services to achieve academic excellence.

The governor urged the people, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), School Based Management Committees (SBMC), and other stakeholders to support government policies and programmes.

Ganduje noted that the call was imperative to promote community engagement in the education, to achieve sustainable development in the sector.

According to him, the state government will sponsord 50 pupils to study in Niger Republic.

He said: “The pupils are selected base on merit from the 44 LGAs, the state government will spend N107 million on the programme. ”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ganduje distributed letters of appointment to 60 integrated Quranic school (Tsangaya).

NAN reports that the governor also distributed 900 computers and 1,400 phones to teachers.

In a remark, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education, said the gesture was part of the government effort to reinvigorate the education sector.

Sanusi-Kiru enjoined teacherss and oher personnel to ensure effective utilisation of the items to enhance teaching and learning process in schools.

Also speaking, Danlami Hayyo, Executive Chairman of the SUBEB, reiterated commitment to quality education.

Hayyo said that the state government had expended huge sum of money on shool rehabilitation, infrastructure development and other viable projects.

NAN reports that some of the items distributed to the schools include furniture, text books, motorcycles, an 18-seater bus, and Protectivd Personal Equipment (PPEs). (NAN)