Kano govt dissolves leadership of community development associations –official

July 12, 2021



Kano State Government has dissolved state’ Central Working Committee on Community Development Associations, as well as all coordinating committees in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, , Ministry For Rural and Community Development, disclosed this in Kano at a meeting with dissolved committee members in his office on Monday.

was first announced in a statement signed information officer of the ministry, Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan, and made available to the press.

The statement said the action became necessary following the expiration of their tenure as provided for in the third schedule section (12) 4 and B (3) of the Kano state self help groups registration edicts No. 7 of 1987.

It said that the state government commended their immense contributions towards the promotion of self help programs activities as well as cooperation they accorded to the ministry and people of the state.

The statement further indicated  that a caretaker committee would soon be inaugurated to fresh elections.(NAN)

