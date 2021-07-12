Kano govt dissolves leadership of community development associations –official

The Kano State Government has dissolved the state’s Central Working Committee on Community Development Associations, as well as all the coordinating committees in the 44 local government areas of the state.

Dr Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, the Commissioner, Ministry For Rural and Community Development, disclosed this in Kano at a meeting with the dissolved committee members in his office on Monday.

The dissolution was first announced in a statement signed by the information officer of the ministry, Lawan Hamisu-Danhassan, and made available to the press.

The statement said the action became necessary following the expiration of their tenure as provided for in the third schedule section (12) 4 and B (3) of the Kano state self help groups registration edicts No. 7 of 1987.

It said that the state government commended their immense contributions towards the promotion of self help programs activities as well as cooperation they accorded to the ministry and people of the state.

The statement further indicated that a caretaker committee would soon be inaugurated to organise fresh elections.(NAN)

