Kano Govt. dissolves chamber of commerce, sets up caretaker committee

Kano State Government has ordered immediate dissolution of the leadership of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), for failure to organise fresh elections.

Musa Tanko, the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Cabinet Office, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kano.

Tanko said Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, signed the order for the dissolution.

He explained that the action was necessitated by the inability of the current leadership of KACCIMA to organise a fresh and acceptable election, long after the expiration of its tenure.

He said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had already approved the setting up a nine-member caretaker committee, led by a renowned industrialist, Alhaji Lawan Garo.

He listed some of the terms of reference of the committee to include; organising the election within six months, as well as to restore peace and sanity in the chamber.

Members of the committee, he said, included Amb. Muktari Gashash, co- chairman, Dr Salim Muhammad, representative of Ministry of Commerce, and Alhaji Yakubu Uba.

Others are Alhaji. Tijjani Usman, Alhaji. Kabiru Kura, Hajiya Aisha Baffa and Alhaji Bashir Dado, Bauran Gaya.

According to Tanko, Garo, who spoke on behalf of other members of the committee, expressed appreciation to the government for the confidence reposed on them; and pledged that they would work hard to achieve the set goals within the stipulated period. (NAN)

