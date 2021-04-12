Kano govt. destroys expired products worth N90m

The Kano State Primary Health Care Board it has destroyed some expired products worth N90 million at various markets the state.

This was contained a statement by the board’s Public Officer, Mr Maikudi Marafa, on Monday.

It said the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Tijjani Husain, represented by the , Environmental And Public Health, Alhaji Usman Rabiu, led the team that destroyed the expired products.

According to Husain, the exercise was aimed at protecting public health against hazardous products, especially with the coming of the Ramadan.

The statement further said the exercise was conducted after receiving a court order, directing the destruction of the expired products.

The Board called citizens of the state to be vigilant order to avoid the use of expired products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the destroyed expired products included, drugs, baking powder, minerals and other exotics drinks.

It was gathered that the state had intensified vigilance on fake, expired foods and drinks about a ago. (NAN)

