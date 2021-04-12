The Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board says it has destroyed some expired products worth N90 million at various markets in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Maikudi Marafa, on Monday.

It said the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Tijjani Husain, represented by the Director, Environmental And Public Health, Alhaji Usman Rabiu, led the team that destroyed the expired products.

According to Husain, the exercise was aimed at protecting public health against hazardous products, especially with the coming of the Ramadan.

The statement further said the exercise was conducted after receiving a court order, directing the destruction of the expired products.

The Board called on the citizens of the state to be vigilant in order to avoid the use of expired products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the destroyed expired products included, drugs, baking powder, minerals and other exotics drinks.

It was gathered that the state had intensified vigilance on fake, expired foods and drinks about a month ago. (NAN)

